Driver throws guns from vehicle, crashes into car while trying to flee police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver trying to flee police threw three handguns from his vehicle and crashed into a second car.
Fred Leach, 20, was spotted driving in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Friday after a reported shooting, according to an arrest report. He failed to stop when police tried to pull him over.
After a chase, Leach crashed into another car on Greenwood Avenue.
Police said Leach threw three handguns from his car before the crash: a 9mm Ruger pistol, a .40 caliber Sig Sauer pistol and a .40 caliber Springfield pistol.
Leach was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and charged with fleeing and evading police, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with evidence, wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property.
No word on the second driver’s condition.
