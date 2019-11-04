Elizabethtown honoring victim of deadly shooting with new park memorial

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown shop owner that died in a shooting spree back in February is being honored with a new memorial.
Subash Ghale, owner of the T-Mart store on North Miles Street, was shot and killed back at his store in February.
His family is now paying for a memorial bench and tree to be placed in Elizabethtown’s Freeman Lake Park in his honor.
Christie Gordon, employee of Springhill Suites Elizabethtown and friend of Subash, is working with the family to make sure Ghale’s memory is never forgotten.
“It will be there forever for anyone to enjoy because he did have a large impact in the community,” Gordon said, “Several people did know and love him from going into the store.”
Two people died from the shooting, including Sherie Turner, who was dating and lived with the accused gunman, Shadrach Peeler. Two other people were injured.
Investigators are still working on a motive for the shooting. Prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty against Peeler.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.