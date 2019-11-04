EXCLUSIVE: 911 call released from shooting at KFC drive thru

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is hearing how frightening it was inside a Shelbyville KFC after a woman shot a gun through the drive thru window.
This happened a week ago at the Kentucky Fried Chicken off of Boone Station Road. Shelbyville Police say they are following some leads, but have not made any arrests in the case.
One week later, part of the drive thru window is still boarded up at the KFC off Boone Station Road in Shelbyville.
People are still talking about the case because of how bizarre it is. They hope police will make an arrest.
On October 28th, you can hear the shock in the KFC managers voice when she called 911.
"We just had a gunshot shot through our window and drive thru," the manager told a dispatcher.
During the lunch hour that Monday, Shelbyville police said a woman and a man were in the drive thru in a white, four-door Mercedes Benz sedan.
“It was a white, newer Mercedes with black wheels," Shelbyville Police Sargent Kelly Cable said, “We had a black female driver and a black male passenger.”
Police said the driver got into some sort of verbal altercation with the KFC employee in the drive thru. Sgt. Cable says she got her food, pulled up a little bit and then fired her gun. A round shattered the glass of the drive thru window.
A photo was posted to Facebook shortly after. Thankfully, no one inside was hurt.
A regular customer who has family who works here told us the woman got upset over some utensils and napkins.
Police say the vehicle they were in had a Georgia license plate.
"We don't know any of them," the KFC manager said to dispatch.
“We’re not really sure if this was someone coming through the community a one time situation or if they were visiting someone, we are still looking into that,” Sgt. Cable said.
Police say the shooter took off quickly and went in an unknown direction on Interstate 64. There are cameras on the KFC building, but police say they are not ready to release an image of the car they are looking for.
They say they are keeping a lot of the information to themselves for a reason.
“Sometimes you don’t want to bring evidence out that would jeopardize the case or to allow your offender the opportunity to know that you are on to them,” Sgt. Cable said.
Shelbyville Police say they are following up on leads and they hope to have an arrest sometime soon.
If you have any information contact Shelbyville Police at (502) 633-2326.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.