FORECAST: Milder start to the week; spotty showers early tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be plenty of sunshine to kick off a brand new work week. The sun plus gusty southwesterly winds will push temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.
Wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph can be expected this afternoon. Clouds increase this evening ahead of a band of showers that pushes into WAVE Country before sunrise Tuesday.
Conditions become drier and less cloudy as the morning progresses. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures into the 50s. Rain chances increase early Thursday and linger throughout the day, limiting highs to the 40s.
Colder air races into WAVE Country behind Thursday’s front. Depending on the timing of the cold air’s arrival and the rain exiting the area, a wintry mix could be seen late Thursday.
Friday features sunnier but colder weather; highs Friday max out in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.