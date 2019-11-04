Indiana State Trooper hit, injured during a traffic stop

The incident occurred around 9:45 AM Sunday on US 421 south of Versailles, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Senior Trooper Kyle Black's unmarked vehicle, with his emergency lights activated, was parked behind a Dodge Caravan on US 421 northbound near County Road 750 South when his vehicle was hit from behind by Mary Ann Holman, 77. Black's vehicle was shoved into the Dodge Caravan.