Indiana State Trooper hit, injured during a traffic stop

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Trooper is recovering after his vehicle was struck during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred around 9:45 AM Sunday on US 421 south of Versailles, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Senior Trooper Kyle Black's unmarked vehicle, with his emergency lights activated, was parked behind a Dodge Caravan on US 421 northbound near County Road 750 South when his vehicle was hit from behind by Mary Ann Holman, 77. Black's vehicle was shoved into the Dodge Caravan.
A piece of Holman’s vehicle hit Black, who was standing outside of his car, ISP said. Black was taken to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, where he was treated and released. Holeman was taken to King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana, with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle declined additional medical treatment, ISP said in a press release.
Indiana State law requires drivers approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with flashing lights, including towing and recovery vehicles, to move out of the closest lane if possible or reduce speed to at least 10 mph below the speed limit.
