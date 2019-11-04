Additional lane closure on I-65 South scheduled to start Monday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced an additional lane closure on southbound Interstate 65 starting on Monday night.
Starting at 7:00 p.m. Monday night, the middle lane of I-65 southbound from mile marker 134 to 137 will be closed for deck repair and inspection, according to a press release from KYTC.
The left lane of the bridge has been closed since Friday. Additional deterioration was found, causing the additional lane closure.
The middle and left lanes will remain closed until a permanent repair can be performed.
Speed limit in the work zone is reduced to 45 miles per hour, and KYTC advises motorists to expect delays and use an alternate route if possible to avoid the impacted area.
