Semi driver who crashed on I-65 accused of driving under the influence

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who crashed a semi on Interstate 65 was allegedly under the influence.
Nikolas Grazal, 24, was driving southbound on I-65 when he hit a light pole around 1:45 a.m. Monday, according to an arrest slip. The crash caused the pole to fall across the interstate and the semi rolled over.
Police said Grazal smelled of marijuana and had two bottles of marijuana and a broken glass pipe on him.
Grazal did not have a CDL license, according to police.
Grazel was booked into Bullitt County Detention Center and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and not being licensed to drive a CDL.
I-65 was shut down for several hours following the crash.
