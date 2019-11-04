SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

A stronger blast of cold air looks to dive in during this period. While it will be tough to get a larger organized system as it passes through, the cold may be enough to develop a band of light snow/snow showers Monday into Tuesday. This looks to be a bigger setup for most of the east coast. As for as snowfall goes, just too early to know that but it does look light. More impacting will be the cold blast as some areas may not get much (if at all) above freezing early next week. Yikes!