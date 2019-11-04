SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

Really nice day ahead with highs in the 50s. There will be some rain to track tonight that should be out of here by sunrise or just after on Tuesday.
So that leads us to the our first item on the SnowBoard this week:
THURSDAY/THURSDAY NIGHT:
This will be a quick-hitting wave of moisture that may bring rain showers as early as late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As the main wave passes by along with a cold front, there is room for some of this rain to end as a rain/snow mix or flurries. It appears anything more than flurries would be more of an issue for Central Indiana into Central Ohio. We’ll keep monitor it.
Overall, a minor wintry issue but it is at least on the board for now.
NEXT MONDAY/TUESDAY:
A stronger blast of cold air looks to dive in during this period. While it will be tough to get a larger organized system as it passes through, the cold may be enough to develop a band of light snow/snow showers Monday into Tuesday. This looks to be a bigger setup for most of the east coast. As for as snowfall goes, just too early to know that but it does look light. More impacting will be the cold blast as some areas may not get much (if at all) above freezing early next week. Yikes!
Stay close for more updates as we trend both items this week.
#BOTS!
#BringOnTheSnow
