Teen killed on I-64 struggled with recent death of her brother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of the teen killed while walking in the east bound lanes of I-64 near 22nd Street November 1st has a message for the drivers who hit her.
Louisville Metro Police confirmed 16-year-old Brea Click was struck by multiple vehicles.
Her mother, Alechia Click, told us she was glad we reached out to her. Click wanted to let the drivers know, “I’m so sorry.”
Click said she’s not angry, and can’t imagine the pain the drivers must also be dealing with.
She tells us her daughter was having a hard time with the recent death of her brother when she died Friday.
“She was the child who would make you smile and laugh no matter what the situation was,” Alechia said.
To know anything about the life of Brea Click, or 'Bree’ as she liked to be called, you would also have to know about her brother Ronnie.
“She passed away, one year to the day of our son’s burial,” Alechia explained.
Brea’s mother is certain the timing of the anniversary of son Ronnie’s death was weighing heavy on her daughter Friday night, when she was walking on I-64 near 22nd Street and police reported was hit by at least 5 vehicles.
“She coped so well on a day to day basis,” Click told us, “That you wouldn’t have known if you just met Brea.”
Click said her daughter and her son loved and fought hard as siblings do. She said Brea, who had some mental disabilities, was dealing with a lot of challenges and was not at peace with her brother taking his life.
“I hope they are at peace where they’re at,” Click said of the children she lost.
“The times we were all together and she could make you smile and know that everything would be okay in that moment,” Click told us, “I really loved every moment with that child.”
Now, she and other family members are holding on to Brea’s memory. Her love of being outdoors, love of cooking and reading to little sister Kaylee.
“I loved every book I read,” Kaylee told us.
Alechia said to other parents, “Tell your babies every day how much you loved them because tomorrow is never promised for anybody, you never know what can happen.”
Alechia Click also states if she had any other message after this tragedy, it’s to remind families who have children suffering with any challenges in their lives that there are agencies and people who can help.
