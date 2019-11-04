Volunteers give makeovers to Brown Cancer Center patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This day at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center was all about making cancer patients feel more like themselves. It was part of the Capturing the Moment event, something not possible with the support of countless volunteers.
Jaquoline Goff hasn't had her picture professionally taken since 1970.
"I haven't felt this pretty in decades," Goff said.
Goff is not sure what her future holds, but Capturing the Moment is all about "today."
"I have too many days that aren't good," Goff said. "To have good ones and to feel special is really nice. I want my family to remember me [as] good."
Volunteers do the hair, and the makeup. They also take the glamour shots.
"It's really nice that some people would take the time to care for others and make them feel beautiful for a day," said Goff.
Cancer patients and cancer survivors both came together, thankful for the care they got at The Brown Cancer Center, and the care they still get.
"They just don't treat you when you're in therapy, when you're going through chemo," said Sharon McElroy. "Once here, you always belong to them, and you can always come back and utilize everything they have."
For McElroy, cancer needs to be talked about. She's a survivor - well actually she claims to be a thriver, but she says it's important to share her experience with people still struggling.
"Once we see we've made it through cancer, that we're willing to reach out and say let me show you what you can do," said McElroy. "Let me tell you about this because it's knowledge and knowledge is always powerful."
Around 40 people signed up for the event.
