25-year-old North Vernon man killed in Jennings County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal Jennings County crash.
Craig Coons, 25 from North Vernon, Indiana, was driving north on County Road 150 East near County Road 650 North when his car left the road, hit a utility pole, and came to rest in the road, according to ISP.
ISP explained in a press release that Coons was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.
Coons was not wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP.
It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved; the investigation is ongoing.
Coons’ family has been notified.
