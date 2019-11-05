AAA issues tips for avoiding deer this season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AAA Insurance reported that November and December are peak months for deer collisions due to deer mating season.
Deer-related collisions can lead to costly damage to cars. AAA reported the average deer-related claim in the region is about $3,500, and costs can be much higher depending on the damage to a vehicle.
To help prevent a crash or to reduce damage from an animal collision, AAA suggests drivers:
- Pay attention to road signs indicating areas with high levels of deer activity.
- Keep eyes on the road and avoid distractions.
- Be attentive in early morning and evening hours.
- Use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic.
- Resist the urge to swerve. Instead, stay in the lane with both hands firmly on the wheel. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run. It can also put drivers in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause a crash.
- If the crash is imminent take foot off the brake.
- Consider purchasing comprehensive insurance. Comprehensive insurance is the type of insurance that covers animal strikes.
In the event of a collision with an animal, AAA recommends:
- Call the police.
- Avoid making contact with the animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt someone or further injure itself.
- Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, whether it’s light or dark outside.
- If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.
- Contact insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any damage to the car.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.