Decision 2019: Polls are closed; bookmark this page for election results

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first numbers are coming in on Election Night 2019.
Kentucky is one of two states that are deciding on governors Tuesday night, Mississippi being the other. Louisiana will vote on a governor race later this month.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger and attorney general Andy Beshear.
President Donald Trump rallied for Bevin at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on Monday night, a last-minute push to get GOP voters to the polls.
Republican Daniel Cameron and Democrat Greg Stumbo are competing to replace Beshear in the AG’s office.
Democrat Heather French Henry and Republican Michael Adams are in a race for the office of the Secretary of State.
Polls in Kentucky close at 6 p.m. local time, meaning some counties in the western part of the state are still open as of this writing.
Also Tuesday, there are several key mayoral races in Indiana.
This story will be updated throughout the evening.
