FFA exhibitor tests positive for mumps in Indianapolis

(WAVE) - An exhibitor at the Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis tested positive for the mumps.
The exhibitor worked in the FFA blue room on Oct. 30-31.
The Indiana State Department of Health has notified local providers to look for mumps in anyone who presents symptoms and attended the convention.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks and tender, swollen jaw that it causes.” Click here to read more about signs and symptoms of mumps.
The incubation period of mumps is 12 to 25 days after exposure.
The FFA convention was in Louisville until 2015.
