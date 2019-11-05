First round of auctions begin for Joe Ley Antiques

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Joe Ley Antiques, which has been in business for 56 years, will be open and operating while preparing for a multi-phase liquidation auction.
Wardlow Auctions Inc. of Louisville will sell the remaining Joe Ley Antiques inventory online. The company was instrumental in the auctions for Jim Porter’s Good Time Emporium and Phoenix Hill Tavern after they both closed in 2015.
Joe Ley announced plans to sell the NULU building in August and has been trying to sell as much inventory as he can.
Inventory highlights include pieces from Fontaine Ferry Park, furniture, artwork and more.
To learn more about the auction and to sign up for the Joe Ley Auction updates, click here.
