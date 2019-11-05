Golden Alert issued for Louisville man in need of medical attention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued Monday night for a Louisville man last seen near South 43rd Street.
William Craig, 78, has been alerted as missing by Metrosafe. He was last seen around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.
According to a missing person alert, Craig later contacted family around 3:00 p.m. and told them he was somewhere on 43rd Street, but was not found at that location.
Craig is approximately 5 foot 7 inches and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue toboggan, light orange jacket and house shoes. He requires medical attention and suffers from dementia.
Metrosafe asks for anyone with whereabouts on his location to call 911.
