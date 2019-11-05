IU quarterback Penix is out for the rest of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana University announced on Tuesday night that starting quarterback Michael Penix is out for the season.
The redshirt freshman has surgery on Monday for a right sternoclavicular joint injury.
“We feel really bad for Mike,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “He’s worked extremely hard and had a great season. He’ll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this off season. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers.”
Penix has played in six games this season, passing for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns.
The Hoosiers (7-2) have a bye this week before visiting #5 Penn State on November 16.
Peyton Ramsey has filled in for Penix. Ramsey has thrown for 1,302 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.
