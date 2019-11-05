Jeffersonville murder suspect hit with new drug charges

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man charged with killing his co-worker at a tire shop in Jeffersonville is facing additional drug charges.
The News and Tribune reports that 19-year-old Bobby Powell was in court Monday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Powell is also accused of shooting and killing James Winters at Big O’Tires on Allison Lane in July. According to police, the two men did not get along and argued the day before Winters was shot.
Powell is charged with murder. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 18th. A jury trial is set for June 2nd, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.