Lexington man dead after accident involving e-scooter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after an accident involving a Lime e-scooter and a car in Lexington Monday evening.
The Fayette County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Timothy Ryan Freeman.
According to a report from sister station WKYT, Freeman was on a Lime e-scooter in the bike lane of Richmond Road when he was hit by a vehicle.
Officials state that Freeman was properly operating the e-scooter when he lost control, falling out of the bike lane and into the path of on oncoming vehicle.
Three other vehicles also struck Freeman.
The coroner’s office listed the death as an accident and police aren’t expected to file charges.
A spokesperson for the city of Lexington encourages safe riding and wearing proper safety equipment when operating e-scooters.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.