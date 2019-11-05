Local students learn about importance of voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many schools around WAVE Country were closed on Tuesday because of the elections, but one school that was in session took the opportunity to teach kids about the importance of voting.
Mrs. Beth Ann Keith’s second grade classroom at Walden School got a chance to learn about how voting works on Election Day.
Mrs. Keith wanted to teach her kids about the importance of voting, so she read her class a book.
"The book is called ‘Duck for President’," Mrs. Keith said to her students.
The kids know that this election isn’t about voting for president, but they know Tuesday’s race is big.
“There are other races going on too, but the biggest one is the governor’s race,” Mrs. Keith said to the class.
Six and seven-year-olds may not be into politics, which is why Mrs. Keith is engaging her students with something they are interested in.
"This book has nothing to do with Bevin and Beshear, this is about a duck who would like to be president," Mrs. Keith said. “This is a fun book that pertains to elections, but we are going to be doing some voting and I want you to take careful attention to Duck and Farmer Brown. You are going to be casting a ballot.”
The kids heard all about why Duck and Farmer Brown were running. Then they decided who they wanted to vote for. The kids took their voter registration card to Mrs. Keith, filled out their ballot, and then cast their vote.
After the students voted, they shared what they learned.
"The coolest thing I learned was how sometimes you need to be patient," 7-year-old Abigail Condley said. “You can’t be mean when someone loses, but you didn’t vote for that person.”
“When I grow up, I wanna be a president.” 7-year-old Ayden Goodwin said.
“What are you going to do to get people to vote for you?” Reporter Maira Ansari asked Goodwin.
“Do nice things!” Goodwin said.
“Every vote counts and every vote matters,” 8-year-old Olivia Gross said.
"If you don’t vote and you really want someone to win, and you think they will win but then like see that they almost won, and they would have won if you voted," 7-year-old Thomas Mory said.
All of the reasons the kids gave were spot on. They were paying attention to Mrs. Keith.
"I want them to remind their parents that they are watching and encourage their parents to go vote," Mrs. Keith said. “It sticks with them. They can then maybe in the future, they will remember, ‘oh yeah, I’m supposed to go vote’. I can’t complain otherwise. They’ll remember it and that’s the ultimate goal.”
If you were wondering, the kids elected Duck. Farmer Brown didn’t get any votes. Mrs. Keith says a great way to teach kids about voting is taking them with you.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.