Lockdown delays voting at two precincts; voters receive time extension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in two eastern Jefferson County precincts will have extra time to cast their ballots in today's General Election.
Due to police activity outside the building, voters unable to get into the two precincts housed at Bowen Elementary School, located at 1601 Roosevelt Ave., after the building was placed on lockdown.
Because of the delay, Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the Jefferson County Clerk's Office, said precincts F151 and F182 will remain open until 6:45 p.m. registered votors of the two precincts who are in line at 6:45 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Louisville Metro police were investigating a report of armed people in the area of the school. The lockdown was lifted at 2:18 p.m., according to MetroSafe.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.