Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation raises $10,000 for Center for Women and Families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A drive to benefit The Center for Women and Families brought out the good in WAVE Country on Monday.
Representatives from the Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation collected goods donated during the month of October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to its Facebook page, the Foundation and supporters were able to donate more than $10,000 to the center, along with approximately 65 boxes of items.
Cardinal Moving Company stepped in to assist in the final drop-off due to the increase in donations.
Rodman was an LMPD officer who was killed during the pursuit of a suspect in 2017.
