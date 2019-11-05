Police investigating sixth reported rape on UK campus this semester

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky Police Department is investigating another reported rape on campus – the sixth sexual assault allegation on the campus this fall.
According to police, the alleged date rape happened in a campus dorm on Sunday.
The reported assaults this semester have happened in residence halls, according to the victims. The suspects are men the victims know.
Three of the cases are still open, per the University of Kentucky crime log. Two cases were closed after no law enforcement response was requested. Another case was deemed unfounded.
