Police: Man using racist slurs killed in Waffle House fight in Ga.

Butts County, Ga. deputies responded Halloween night to three 911 calls minutes apart at Waffle House. The first reported an angry customer, the second reported a fight and a third reported shots had been fired. (Source: Gray TV)
November 5, 2019 at 9:02 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 9:16 AM

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man was shot to death at a Waffle House after calling other patrons racist slurs and starting a fight.

The GBI says Butts County deputies responded Halloween night to three 911 calls that were minutes apart. The first reported an angry customer, the second reported a fight and a third reported shots had been fired.

Responding deputies found 27-year-old Nicholas Phinazee Bryan mortally wounded. An investigation determined that Bryan "was using racial slurs" toward 36-year-old Robert Lewis Henderson Jr. and 39-year-old Antonio DeMarty Evans. Waffle House staff told Bryan to leave. Then their argument became physical. Police say Henderson fired a single shot at Bryan, who later died at a hospital.

The GBI statement does not say whether charges will be filed.

