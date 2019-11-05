President Trump makes trip to Lexington for Bevin, met with support and protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Trump made a visit to Lexington on the final night before the election, rallying for Governor Bevin and the Republican Party.
People after the rally said they were excited, and energized before Election Day, but there were also people outside of Rupp Arena protesting.
The question is, how did people inside respond to the speeches on the night before the election? These are largely people who came to support the President and Governor.
The largest cheers of the night were when the president first walked out with an introduction by Lee Greenwood. The crowd was also very loud when bringing up the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Bagdadhi.
There was excitement over national politics, but President Trump talked state politics as well, bringing in Governor Bevin to speak briefly about the upcoming election.
Some visitors came from out of state to support the President’s rally.
“President Trump’s different every time. It’s just amazing." Gale Roberts from Wyoming said, "Some of the things are similar he says, but he knows how to get a crowd. These guys are incredible patriots. You talk about Kentucky is amazing.”
Eli Kripo traveled into the States from Israel seeing several stops in the campaign trail.
“I was in a rally in Dallas ten days ago." Kripo said, "Wonderful. He is a great president.”
Tabitha Tracey, a voter from Kentucky, believes the rally will help voters come out to the polls in support of Governor Bevin.
“Oh, it’s in the bag. We’ve got it," Tracey said. "It’s not even going to be an issue. He’s wonderful.”
The main point raised by all that spoke in front of the crowd at Rupp Arena Monday night is that they want voters to vote straight Republican. As to if that happens, we’ll have to wait and see.
