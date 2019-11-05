Registration for 2020 ‘Tour de Lou’ cycling event begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Registration has begun for the 2020 running of Kentucky Derby Festival’s annual cycling event ‘Tour de Lou'.
The PNC Tour de Lou event is scheduled for Sunday, April 26, 2020. This is the seventh year for the annual cycling tour.
Three different courses will be available to participate in, allowing riders of varying skill sets a chance to ride and complete their courses. The distances are 20 miles, 35 miles, or 62.1 miles, all with open courses and no streets closed.
Each course offers a scenic Olmsted Parks Tour through Shawnee, Chickasaw, Wayside, Iroquois, and Cherokee Parks, as well as Churchill Downs and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Kentucky Derby Festival is once again partnering with the Louisville Bicycle Club to produce the event.
Registration started at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5th. Participants who apply early receive deals on application fees as well as ride jerseys.
For more information and how to apply, visit KDF’s Tour de Lou website.
