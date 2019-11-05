SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

Not a pretty start to this day but we will make up for it later as drier air flows in. Use caution out driving until then!
Let’s get right to the board...
Thursday PM/Evening: Rain mixing with and/or changing to brief light snow. No travel issues with the frozen risk.
Sunday night/Monday: Light rain or snow develops Sunday night. Becoming mainly snow showers Monday. Low-end risk for slick spots and light accumulations.
November 13th: Perhaps a light/rain snow mix early, warming to plain rain.
Overall, no major snow events are showing up but the one chance on Monday will need to be watched as we get closer. It is always those “light events” that can give us headaches.
It is only Tuesday, it needs more time in the oven.
