Affordable housing development to be built in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of families will benefit from a new affordable housing development in Shively.
Ground was broken for the Foundry Apartments, located off Mcdeane Road, on Tuesday.
According to Winterwood Development, the project will include eight three-story buildings with 48 two-bedroom units and 90 three-bedroom units. Other features include energy-efficient windows and appliances, a laundry room, walking path, storage, patios, balconies and a community space.
Construction is set to be completed by March 2021.
