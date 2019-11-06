Beshear confident in election results, moves ahead with transition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor-elect Andy Beshear had some words for Governor Matt Bevin.
“The election is over,” Beshear said. “No one is going to cast a vote. That ended last night. And we’re going to make sure that we make this transition as smooth as we can because the people of this Commonwealth have needs. And they need their next governor to be ready and to be addressing those needs immediately.”
The comment came during a press conference Wednesday morning where Beshear discussed his intention to move ahead with his plans to transition into the Governor’s office. It was held before Governor Bevin’s announcement of his plans to seek a recanvassing of the election results.
“Whatever process the Governor chooses to go down it’s not going to change this overall number of votes," Beshear said. "We are going to take the steps forward to make sure that we are ready.”
Inauguration for Beshear is just weeks away in December.
He said he intends to be ready with a new budget when the legislature goes into session in January.
He also has an ambitious agenda for his first week in office, making good on some high profile campaign promises.
“Rescinding that Medicaid waiver and saving health care for 95,000 Kentuckians, of giving this state a brand new Board of Education and of restoring voting rights for more than 140,000 non-violent felons, that’s what we’re focused on,” Beshear said.
Beshear announced Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown will serve as chairman of his transition team.
