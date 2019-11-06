Beshear declares victory; Bevin won’t concede

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watched closely by many across the country, Kentucky’s contentious race for governor has tilted in Andy Beshear’s favor, but the Associated Press is reporting that the race is too close to call.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear had a lead of 4,658 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of 0.3 percentage points.
NBC called Beshear the “apparent” winner at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Beshear addressed supporters as if he was the undisputed winner.
“I didn’t win this office just to be governor, but to govern well,” said Beshear, the Democratic attorney general. “In this Commonwealth, we believe in building each other up, (not) tearing people down.”
(Story continues below the video)
Beshear’s top campaign priority was public education.
“I know so many of you worked so hard on this campaign,” Beshear said told supporters, many of them teachers who stormed the state capitol to protest severak bills up for consideration in Frankfort last spring. “From now on, the doors of your state capitol will always be open.”
Beshear also campaigned on expanded gaming and medical marijuana in order to generate new revenue to help offset the state’s pension crisis.
President Donald Trump had rallied for Bevin at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on Monday night, a last-minute push to get GOP voters to the polls.
Bevin addressed supporters at about 10 p.m., saying he wouldn’t concede the race because of the small margin.
“There have been more than a few irregularities,” he said. “They are very well-corroborated, and that’s alright. What they are exactly, how many, which ones, and what effect, if any, they have will be determined according to law that’s well established.”
(Story continues below the video)
Bevin and Beshear engaged in a lengthy contest rife with personal attacks. Bevin often jabbed Beshear’s father, Steve Beshear, the former governor who preceded Bevin in office. Beshear frequently hit back at Bevin’s tone and temperament.
Kentucky was one of two states deciding on governors Tuesday night, Mississippi being the other. Louisiana will vote on a governor later this month.
Other than the governor’s race, several Kentucky Republicans claimed re-election victories Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, there are several key mayoral races in Indiana.
