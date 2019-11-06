Bevin explains voting ‘irregularities’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after choosing not to concede his office to apparent election winner Andy Beshear, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday elaborated on his claim from Tuesday night that there were irregularities that soiled election night.
Before 3 p.m., Bevin had formally asked for a recanvassing of the votes. Then, as television stations across the state began their newscasts at 5 p.m. sharp, Bevin took to a podium and explained his claims.
“We know there have been thousands of absentee ballots that have been illegally counted,” he said. “We know there are reports of people being turend away ... things that need to be corroborated and looked into. We know that in Jefferson County, there were a number of machines that did not work properly.”
By law, the recanvass must be completed by Nov. 14.
“We want this process to move forward expeditiously,” Bevin said. “We simply want to ensure that there is integrity in the process.”
Bevin said he had sent a text message to Beshear, who collected more than 5,000 more votes than Bevin did on Tuesday, but hadn’t heard back from him.
“I expect I will at some point,” Bevin said.
Also during his 5 p.m. remarks, Bevin attacked Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.
