Bevin requests recanvass of gubernatorial race results

FRANKFORT, KY. (WAVE) - Although Andy Beshear has claimed victory in the race for Kentucky governor, the man currently holding the office is not giving up the fight.
Gov. Matt Bevin has officially requested a recanvass of the results saying the election is "too close to call" and claiming "multiple reports of voting irregularities."
“The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election," said Davis Paine, Bevin's campaign manager. "With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted.”
A letter from Bevin to Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says, "This request is made without waving any other rights I may have as a candidate."
Unofficial vote totals from the Secretary of State’s office currently show Bevin trailing Beshear by a 5,189 vote margin.
