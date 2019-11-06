Bevin requests recanvass of gubernatorial race results

Gov. Matt Bevin addressed supporters on election night, but refused to concede the race to his Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear.
By Charles Gazaway | November 6, 2019 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 2:55 PM

FRANKFORT, KY. (WAVE) - Although Andy Beshear has claimed victory in the race for Kentucky governor, the man currently holding the office is not giving up the fight.

Gov. Matt Bevin has officially requested a recanvass of the results saying the election is "too close to call" and claiming "multiple reports of voting irregularities."

“The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election," said Davis Paine, Bevin's campaign manager. "With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted.”

A letter from Bevin to Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says, "This request is made without waving any other rights I may have as a candidate."

Unofficial vote totals from the Secretary of State’s office currently show Bevin trailing Beshear by a 5,189 vote margin.

