199 Catholic school teachers honored for 3,505 collective years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 200 Catholic school teachers were honored for their collective years in teaching on Wednesday.
The Archdiocese of Louisville honored 199 teachers who have achieved a total of 3,505 years of teaching experience.
Teachers received recognition for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 years of teaching.
One of the teachers honored, Michael Johnson, not only went to Catholic grade school and then St. X but spent more than 45 years teaching at both schools.
“And so really when you add all those years up, you know, I spent my life in Catholic schools” Johnson explained. “And it’s not only been a vocation that I treasure, it’s been my home.”
These teachers serve nearly 19,000 students in 49 PK-12 Catholic schools located in seven counties of the Archdiocese of Louisville.
