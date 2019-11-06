FORECAST: Increasing clouds before widespread rain overnight

- WEATHER HEADLINES: THURSDAY: Widespread AM rain; sharply falling temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of fog have developed across the region this morning. The fog mixes out around mid-morning, leaving us with enough sunshine to push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Clouds increase this afternoon before showers roll into the region after sunset. Showers increase overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s. Rain continues to envelop the region Thursday morning as a cold front approaches.
Cold air races into WAVE Country during the afternoon as the rain begins its exit; the potential for the rain ending as a wintry mix remains. Temperatures fall from the 40s Thursday morning into the 20s on Thursday night.
Friday will be cold but sunnier; highs only max out in the upper 30s and low 40s.
