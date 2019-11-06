FORECAST: Rain, cold & some snow in our Thursday forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES:
- THURSDAY AM: Steady/moderate rain may cause travel issues for the commute
- THURSDAY PM: Turning colder each hour with some wet snow; no issues from the snow
- MONDAY: Arctic blast is looking increasingly likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s time to talk about the first snowflakes of the season!
Several blasts of cold air are waiting in the wings ready to move into WAVE Country over the next five to seven days.
The clouds have been building throughout the day with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will hold near 50 degrees overnight with a few scattered showers this evening, becoming more likely by early Thursday.
The rainfall could become moderate to heavy around the morning commute so prepare for possible delays.
Colder air is on the move and there is no stopping it. As the precipitation moves to the east, the colder air will catch up to the back edge of the precipitation shield and transition the rain to a wintry mix, then light snow for some. The amounts will be very light, and the impact will be low. This will mainly be to the north and on grassy surfaces.
The temperatures will then change as we drop into the 30s. In fact, the 20s will be noted by Friday morning.
Slight moderation will occur over the weekend before a more powerful cold blast arrives with another rain/snow chance by Monday on Veterans Day.
