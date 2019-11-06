Frazier History Museum names new president & CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The board of the Frazier History Museum has named Andy Treinen as president and CEO of the popular downtown destination, effective immediately.
Treinen joined the Frazier Museum in 2015 as director of marketing. In 2018, he was promoted to vice president.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the opportunity to lead this amazing organization,” said Treinen. “I’m passionate about the role the Frazier plays in providing visitors a deeper understanding and appreciation of Kentucky, and we have a great board and staff bringing that vision to life every day. It’s an exciting time to be working with such a talented team.”
Treinen takes over from Penny Peavler, who was president and CEO for four years and is now moving onto Frazier’s board for a three-year term.
