Funeral arrangements made for teen killed on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a 16-year-old killed while walking in the east bound lanes of I-64 near 22nd Street.
Brea Click was struck by multiple vehicles on Friday, Nov. 1 while walking on the interstate.
PREVIOUS STORY: Teen killed on I-64 struggled with recent death of her brother
A public visitation will take place on Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hardy-Close funeral home in Shepherdsville, Ky with funeral services to follow.
Click’s burial will be held Saturday at Brookland Cemetery, located at 4895 N Preston Hwy St., at 10 a.m.
She will be laid to rest just two plots from her brother Ronnie.
No charges are expected for any drivers in the crash.
