GOP files complaint against possible McConnell challenger
Matt Jones, host of Kentucky Sports Radio, emceed the 2018 Fancy Farm picnic.
November 6, 2019 at 1:47 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 3:27 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Republican Party of Kentucky has filed a complaint against a radio host who is considering a run to unseat U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The complaint seeks an investigation of Matt Jones, who has announced an exploratory committee to run as a Democrat in next year's Senate race. Another Democrat, Amy McGrath, has already filed to run.

The complaint alleges Jones is already a candidate and is using his statewide sports radio show to promote himself. The complaint cites "egregious violations" of federal campaign finance law concerning corporate contributions.

In a tweeted response Wednesday, Jones accused McConnell of trying to get his radio show canceled. He says he’s “not even a candidate at this time.”