Indiana Mayors: Mike Moore re-elected in Jeffersonville; Jeff Gahan wins again in New Albany

(WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore cruised to victory in his bid for re-election.
Moore, a Republican, breezed past Democrat Thomas Galligan, picking up nearly 70 percent of the vote.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan also held on to his office.
Gahan, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Mark Seabrook, with 55 percent of the vote. Seabrook claimed 40 percent, while independent Dan Coffey picked up 5 percent of the votes.
Several other key mayoral races are taking place across Southern Indiana.
