Indiana Mayors: Mike Moore re-elected in Jeffersonville; Jeff Gahan wins again in New Albany

Indiana Mayors: Mike Moore re-elected in Jeffersonville; Jeff Gahan wins again in New Albany
Gahan, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Mark Seabrook, with 55 percent of the vote. Seabrook claimed 40 percent, while independent Dan Coffey picked up 5 percent of the votes. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | November 5, 2019 at 7:59 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 8:11 PM
Mayor Mike Moore (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Mayor Mike Moore (Source: WAVE 3 News)

(WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore cruised to victory in his bid for re-election.

>> BOOKMARK THIS: Election results

Moore, a Republican, breezed past Democrat Thomas Galligan, picking up nearly 70 percent of the vote.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan also held on to his office.

Gahan, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Mark Seabrook, with 55 percent of the vote. Seabrook claimed 40 percent, while independent Dan Coffey picked up 5 percent of the votes.

Several other key mayoral races are taking place across Southern Indiana.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.