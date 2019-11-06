Jacqueline Coleman is the first educator elected as Lt. Gov.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky Governor-elect Andy Beshear said now is the time to move on and forward. That includes bringing Lieutenant Governor-Elect Jacqueline Coleman with him to Frankfort.
Beshear said Coleman is the first educator to be elected into the position.
The Mercer County native is also a basketball coach and founder of Lead Kentucky, a non-profit that prepares women for college.
Coleman said she will be leaving the classroom to take on her new position, she has been on leave as assistant principal at Nelson County High School during the campaign.
"Those kids that we work with every day mean so much to us,” Coleman said. “Being able to have an impact with our families and our communities means a lot to me and that's going to be hard, but I look forward to the opportunity to have an impact for all Kentucky kids." Coleman said she will be ending her leave of absence and officially join the administration.
Coleman is also expecting a baby in February.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.