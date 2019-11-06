Kentucky Republicans pick up several re-election wins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Outside of the governor’s race, it was a big night for Kentucky Republicans.
Daniel Cameron ousted Democrat Greg Stumbo, becoming Kentucky’s first African-American attorney general. Cameron earned 58 percent of the vote to Stumbo’s 42 percent.
(Story continues below the tweet)
Republican attorney and former elections board member Michael Adams was elected as Kentucky’s next secretary of state, beating Democrat Heather French Henry by just four points.
Ryan Quarles got through his re-election bid as Agriculture Commissioner, breezing by Democrat Robert Conway and independent Josh Gilpin. Fellow Republican Allison Ball did the same in the race for Treasurer, collecting 61 percent of the vote to Democrat Michael Bowman’s 39 percent.
Keeping it in the party, Mike Harmon kept his seat as State Auditor, defeating Democrat Sheri Donahue and independent Kyle Hugenberg.
