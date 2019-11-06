Kentucky Republicans pick up several re-election wins

Kentucky Republicans pick up several re-election wins
Republican Daniel Cameron defeated former Attorney General and Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo to win the race for Attorney General.
By WAVE3.com Staff | November 5, 2019 at 10:32 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 11:05 PM
Greg Stumbo, who formerly was Kentucky Attorney General and House Speaker, was defeated in his bid to once again become Attorney General by Republican newcomer Daniel Cameron.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Outside of the governor’s race, it was a big night for Kentucky Republicans.

Daniel Cameron ousted Democrat Greg Stumbo, becoming Kentucky’s first African-American attorney general. Cameron earned 58 percent of the vote to Stumbo’s 42 percent.

>> VIDEO: Watch Cameron’s acceptance speech | Watch Stumbo’s concession speech

Republican attorney and former elections board member Michael Adams was elected as Kentucky’s next secretary of state, beating Democrat Heather French Henry by just four points.

Ryan Quarles got through his re-election bid as Agriculture Commissioner, breezing by Democrat Robert Conway and independent Josh Gilpin. Fellow Republican Allison Ball did the same in the race for Treasurer, collecting 61 percent of the vote to Democrat Michael Bowman’s 39 percent.

Keeping it in the party, Mike Harmon kept his seat as State Auditor, defeating Democrat Sheri Donahue and independent Kyle Hugenberg.

