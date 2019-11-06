Lanes shifted on I-65 due to deteriorating concrete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Lanes are being shifted on a portion of Interstate 65 following concerns about concrete on a bridge.
On Nov. 1, the bridge over Hill Street was inspected and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials noticed concrete was deteriorating. The left lane was shut down following that inspection. On Monday, crews checked the concrete again and realized the condition of the concrete was worse than they thought. As on Wednesday morning, both the left and middle lanes will remain closed until further notice.
Crews will put down permanent striping Wednesday to make the right shoulder of I-65 South into a lane.
The speed limit through the area has also been reduced to 45 miles per hour.
The bridge had last been inspected in December of 2018.
