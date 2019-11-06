Louisville says it’s prepared to handle snow season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday it may be hard for some to think about snow.
WAVE 3 News Meteorologists say things will be changing on Thursday with colder weather with some wet snow to hit the area.
City of Louisville leaders said they are ready for the 2019–2020 snow season.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer said Louisville will be starting the snow season with 38,500 tons of salt on hand. Most of the salt will be stored underground in Louisville Mega Cavern. About 15,550 tons are distributed to four above ground locations where the salt will be loaded onto spreading vehicles as needed. The total salt used in the 2018 2019 snow season was 10,505 tons.
Officials said they will also continue to pre-treat roads with the brine ahead of snowfalls. Brine is a saltwater solution that reduces the adherence of snow and ice to pavement and reduces slick spots.
Assistant Director for Roads and Operations Brian Funk said the city's budget issues will not impact how the city treats roads.
City snow routes include arterial and collector roads, bus routes and roads to major employers and emergency facilities. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and private contractors clear about 600 miles in the city. About 1,000 miles of neighborhood streets are only cleared snow emergency has been officially declared.
During snow events, a snow map will be posted on the city website, www.Louisvilleky.gov. The latest updates will also be posted on Twitter at LouPubWorks.
