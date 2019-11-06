Man charged with murder following deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man is charged with murder after a crash killed a woman.
Police said Nolan Wood, 21, was driving north on Dixie Highway on Sunday night when he hit a car turning out of Shorty’s Food Mart.
The force of the impact caused the victim’s vehicle to spin several times and eject the driver.
The woman was rushed to UofL Hospital, where she died the next morning. Her identity has not been released.
Wood is being held in Metro Corrections on a $50,000 full cash bond.
