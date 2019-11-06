Maxey leads #2 UK to 69-62 win over #1 Michigan State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points in his first UK game as the #2 Cats beat #1 Michigan State 69-62.
Maxey’s deep three with just under a minute left gave UK a five point lead. He hit 7-13 from the field, 3-8 from three and 9-10 from the foul line.
His first half triple snapped an 18-18 tie and ignited a 16-6 run to end the first half. UK led 34-24 at the break.
Ashton Hagans had 11 and Immanuel Quickley 10.
The Cats improve to 5-4 in the Champions Classic. They host Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena.
