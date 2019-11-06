Middletown police gifted new radios through Firehouse Subs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middletown Police Department is thankful after being gifted with over $30,000 worth of new equipment. The money comes from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Middletown Police received six new state of the art radios. Chief Robert Herman says because the department is relatively young, just a couple of years, they have been forced to use old outdated communication systems. Now they have a chance to "run with the big dogs."
"These officers, these men and women, they have to work out here by themselves quite often," Herman said. "It could be all hours of the day or night, and if something should go bad, we all know it could happen very quickly. Not getting the help they need in a timely fashion could mean the difference between life or death."
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has raised over $46 million for first responders across the country through donations inside their restaurants.
