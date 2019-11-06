NABVETS host Dine With a Vet on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After casting their vote on Tuesday, members of the National Association for Black Veterans (NABVETS) gathered at Hotel Louisville
It was part of the Mayor’s Week Of Valor.
Veterans and their families were able to have lunch and network with other veterans.
The goal of the lunch was to make sure every veteran has someone to lean on when things get rough.
“And we want to specifically create a network for veterans who have voted already to come together with us so that a lot of veterans can get to know other veterans and know what services are available to them from their community,” said NABVETS Regional Commander Shedrick Jones Sr.
Dine With a Vet is held each May and November, on or before Election Day.
