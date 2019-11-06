NBC calls Beshear ‘apparent’ upset winner over Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watched closely by many across the country, Kentucky’s contentious race for governor appears to be tilting in Andy Beshear’s favor.
The Democratic challenger and attorney general stood ahead of Republican incumbent Matt Bevin with 99 percent of the vote counted, but only NBC had given the nod to Beshear, calling him the “apparent” winner at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
President Donald Trump had rallied for Bevin at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on Monday night, a last-minute push to get GOP voters to the polls.
Kentucky was one of two states deciding on governors Tuesday night, Mississippi being the other. Louisiana will vote on a governor later this month.
Outside of the governor’s race, it was a big night for Kentucky Republicans.
Daniel Cameron ousted Democrat Greg Stumbo, becoming Kentucky’s first African-American attorney general. Republican attorney and former elections board member Michael Adams was elected as Kentucky’s next secretary of state, beating Democrat Heather French Henry.
Ryan Quarles got through his re-election bid as Agriculture Commissioner. Fellow Republican Allison Ball did the same in the race for Treasurer. Keeping it in the party, Mike Harmon kept his seat as State Auditor.
Also Tuesday, there are several key mayoral races in Indiana.
