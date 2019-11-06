Nwora scores 23 as #5 UofL wins opener at Miami 87-74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Preseason All-American Jordan Nwora scored 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as #5 Louisville tipped off the 2019-20 season with an 87-74 win at Miami. The Cards are 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.
Five UofL players scored in double figures. Steven Enoch finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon each had 16, and freshman Samuell Williamson added 13.
The Cards hit 34-63 from the field for 54% and 9-19 from three, 47%.
A Kameron McGusty layup gave the Hurricanes a 16-9 lead, but UofL closed the half on a 36-10 run. McMahon got the run started with three straight three-pointers. The Cards led 45-26 at the half.
The lead extended to 32 at 72-40 on a Darius Perry jumper with just under 10 minutes to play.
The Cards home opener is Sunday at 2 p.m. in KFC Yum! Center when they host Youngstown State. Their next five games are at home and seven of their next eight.
