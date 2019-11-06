SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

Busy pattern ahead so expect many adjustments to the WAVE 3 Weather App.
As far as this blog update, here is what is on the board today:
THURSDAY: Rain mixing with then changing to wet snow. As early as lunch time for southern Indiana and mainly along/east of I-65 by early/mid afternoon. Little in the way of accumulation that would be limited to grassy/elevated areas. The drop in temperature will catch your attention more than the snowflakes.
MONDAY: Arctic front arrives. We look to start with a rain/snow mix late Sunday night or pre-dawn Monday with mainly snow showers during Monday itself with such a cold blast of air moving in. Wind chills will be bitter into Monday night/early Tuesday.
NEXT THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Another system will try to move in and take advantage of the above cold blast of air. As always this far out, the details on such a setup are all over the place so we’ll keep an eye on it.
The cold next week could set records in Louisville for coldest afternoon highs and coldest morning lows if some of the data verifies. More updates to come.
